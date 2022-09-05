Road closures: five for Chichester drivers this week

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Chichester will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Warblington to Stockbridge Roundabout, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 6am September 2 2022 to 8am February 26 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge, diversion via local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Bognor road to Whyke road, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fishbourne Roundabout to Warblington, Layby and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from midnight, September 19 2022 to 11.59pm May 19 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, at Bognor Road roundabout, Speed restrictions and roundabout and approaches for off network works on A259.