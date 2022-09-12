Road closures: five for Chichester drivers this week

Drivers in and around Chichester will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 6am September 2 2022 to 8am February 26 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge, diversion via local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Westhampnett to Fishbourne, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from midnight, September 19 2022 to 11.59pm May 19 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, at Bognor Road roundabout, Speed restrictions and roundabout and approaches for off network works on A259.

• A27, from 8pm September 19 to 6am October 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 westbound, Tangmere to Portfield, carriageway and lane closure for gas mains diversion.

• A27, from 8pm September 20 to 5am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Nyton Road to Bognor Road, diversion only for West Sussex County Council.