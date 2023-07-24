NationalWorldTV
Road closures: four for Chichester drivers over the next fortnight

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:25 BST
Drivers in and around Chichester will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

    A27, from midnight, September 19 2022 to 11.59pm July 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, at Bognor Road roundabout, Speed restrictions and roundabout and approaches for off network works on A259.

    A27, from 9am May 22 to midnight, November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

    And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm July 26 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Portfield to Temple Bar, lane closure for drainage works.

    A27, from 8pm July 26 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell to Temple Bar, lane closure for barrier repair.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.