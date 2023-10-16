Road closures: four for Chichester drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Chichester will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 9am May 22 to midnight, November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.
• A27, from 8pm October 9 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Temple Bar Interchange to Bognor Road roundabout, carriageway and lane closure for surface works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Emsworth to Fishbourne, lane closure for horticulture works.
• A27, from 8pm October 29 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fishbourne Roundabout, Lane closures for survey work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.