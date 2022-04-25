Road closures: four for Chichester drivers this week

Drivers in and around Chichester will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 6am April 4 to 6pm October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge, diversion via local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm April 29 to 6am April 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for, junction upgrade, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from midnight, May 3 to 6pm December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, Narrow lanes with 50mph speed restriction for installation of new footbridge.

• A27, from 8pm May 3 to 6am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Whyke roundabout, lane closure for electrical works.