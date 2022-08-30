Road closures: four for Chichester drivers this week

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Chichester will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm August 31 to 5am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fishbourne to Bognor roundabout, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• A27, from 6am September 2 2022 to 8am February 26 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Warblington to Stockbridge Roundabout, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 7 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Bognor Roundabout to Fishbourne Roundabout, Lane closure for maintenance works.