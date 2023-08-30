BREAKING
Road closures: more than a dozen for Chichester drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Chichester will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:59 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

    A27, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell to Havant, lane closures for maintenance works.

    A27, from 9am May 22 to midnight, November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

    And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Chichester Bypass to junction A285, Lane closure for drainage works.

    A27, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound, Harts Farm to Langstone, slip road and lane closure's for drainage works, diversion via National Highways Network.

    A27, from 8pm August 30 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell to Temple Bar, Lane closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Bognor roundabout to Fishbourne roundabout, lane closure for inspections.

    A27, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fishbourne roundabout to Emsworth, Lane closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Emsworth to Fishbourne, lane closure for horticulture works.

    A27, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fishbourne to Emsworth, Lane closure for central reservation works.

    A27, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fishbourne roundabout to Emsworth, Lane closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm September 6 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fishbourne Roundabout to Warblington, Layby and lane closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm September 7 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell to Temple Bar, Lane closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm September 7 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Emsworth to Stockbridge, lane closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Bognor road to Fishbourne roundabout, Lane closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8am September 11 to 6pm September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fishbourne Roundabout, diversion only for West Sussex County Council works.

    A27, from 8pm September 11 to 4am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Stockbridge to Fishbourne, Lane closure for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.