Road closures: nine for Chichester drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Chichester will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9am May 22 to midnight, November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell to Havant, lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Crockerhill to Boxgrove roundabout, lane closure for vegetation works.

• A27, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 westbound, Harts Farm, Slip and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Havant to Fishbourne, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm August 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Havant to Stockbridge, lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound, Harts Farm to Langstone, slip road and lane closure's for drainage works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• A27, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Bognor roundabout to Fishbourne roundabout, lane closure for inspections.

• A27, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fishbourne to Emsworth, Lane closure for central reservation works.