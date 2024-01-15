Road closures: seven for Chichester drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Chichester will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 9am October 23 2023 to 6am February 26 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm January 15 to 5am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Fishbourne, Lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A27, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Chichester by-pass to Bognor Road, Lane closures for West Sussex County Council works.
• A27, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Emsworth to Fishbourne, lane closure for maintenance works.
• A27, from 8pm January 22 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fishbourne to Stockbridge, carriageway closure to maintenance works.
• A27, from 8pm January 29 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions marker post Crockerhill and Emsworth, mobile closure for local authority litter picking / sweepimg.
• A27, from 8pm January 29 to 5am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Stockbridge to Fishbourne, carriageway closure for scheme works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.