Road closures: seven for Chichester drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Chichester will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 8pm January 13 to 6am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Temple Bar Interchange to Bognor Road roundabout, carriageway and lane closure for surface works.
• A27, from 9am October 23 2023 to 6am February 26 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.
• A27, from 8pm January 29 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions marker post Crockerhill and Emsworth, mobile closure for local authority litter picking / sweepimg.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Boxgrove to Crockerhill, lane closure for maintenance works.
• A27, from 8pm February 12 to 12.36pm November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell to Temple bar, Lane closure for communication works.
• A27, from 8pm February 12 to 5am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fishbourne to Stockbridge, carriageway closure to maintenance works.
• A27, from 8pm February 14 to 5am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Stockbridge to Fishbourne roundabout, carriageway closure to maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.