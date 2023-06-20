Road closures: six for Chichester drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Chichester will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm April 20 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Chichester by-pass to Bognor Road, Lane closures for West Sussex County Council works.

• A27, from midnight, September 19 2022 to 11.59pm July 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, at Bognor Road roundabout, Speed restrictions and roundabout and approaches for off network works on A259.

• A27, from 9am May 22 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm June 19 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both direction Stockbridge to Whyke roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 11pm June 26 to 5am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, Stockbridge Roundabout to Fishbourne Roundabout, diversion only for Network Rail works.

• A27, from 8pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fishbourne roundabout to Salthill road, lane closure for barrier works.

