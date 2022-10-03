Road closures: six for Chichester drivers this week

Drivers in and around Chichester will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm September 19 to 6am October 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 westbound, Tangmere to Portfield, carriageway and lane closure for gas mains diversion.

• A27, from 6am September 2 2022 to 8am February 26 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 6am September 28 2022 to 6pm April 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, Narrow lanes with 50mph speed restriction for installation of new footbridge.

• A27, from midnight, September 19 2022 to 11.59pm May 19 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, at Bognor Road roundabout, Speed restrictions and roundabout and approaches for off network works on A259.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Warblington to Fishbourne Roundabout, Lane one closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 4 to 5am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fishbourne to Stockbridge, Lane closure for electrical works.