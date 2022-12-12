Road closures: six for Chichester drivers this week

Drivers in and around Chichester will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9pm November 28 to 5am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Chichester by-pass to Bognor Road, Lane closures for West Sussex County Council works.

• A27, from 8pm November 7 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 Both directions Chichester to Warblington, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A27, from 6am September 2 2022 to 8am February 26 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 6am September 28 2022 to 6pm April 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, Narrow lanes with 50mph speed restriction for installation of new footbridge.

• A27, from midnight, September 19 2022 to 11.59pm May 19 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, at Bognor Road roundabout, Speed restrictions and roundabout and approaches for off network works on A259.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm December 12 to 5am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Whyke Roundabout to Bognor Roundabout, Lane closure for inspection works.

