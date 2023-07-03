Road closures: three for Chichester drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Chichester will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Drivers in and around Chichester will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from midnight, September 19 2022 to 11.59pm July 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, at Bognor Road roundabout, Speed restrictions and roundabout and approaches for off network works on A259.

• A27, from 9am May 22 to midnight, November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8am July 17 to 4pm July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Chichester Bypass, diversion for West Sussex County Council works.

