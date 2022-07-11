Road closures: three for Chichester drivers this week

Drivers in and around Chichester will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8am July 12 to 5pm July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Temple Bar to Whyke roundabout, lane closure for gas works.

• A27, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Emsworth to Bognor, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A27, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Temple Bar to portfield Roundabout, Lane closure for SSE tree works.