Road closures: two for Chichester drivers this week

Drivers in and around Chichester will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Emsworth to Bognor, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A27, from 8pm July 6 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Emsworth to Fishbourne, lane closures for barrier repair.