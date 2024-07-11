Rolls-Royce Motor Cars: This is why luxury car maker has supported new path between two Chichester villages
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The new path adds to the 46 miles of existing public access on pathways and tracks across the Goodwood Estate. It is officially defined as a ‘permissive path’, which means the landowner – here, The Duke of Richmond – has chosen to allow public access, but without creating a new legal right of way. Such paths are a vital part of the UK’s network of footpaths, bridleways and other cross-country routes, of which West Sussex has more than 2,500 miles (4,000km).
Along the route, users are surrounded by some 65,000 trees, planted as part of a larger scheme supported by Rolls-Royce. This planting scheme follows the boundary of the South Downs National Park and links together the wildlife corridors heading north from Chichester Harbour, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
The trees are mainly native broadleaf species including oak, beech, hornbeam, field maple, sweet chestnut, small-leaf lime and wild service. There are also extensive plantings of underlying shrubs, such as hazel, spindle, box, holly and privet. Keen-eyed observers may spot a small number of non-native curiosities, such as zelkova (a species of elm originating in Japan), London plane and disease-resistant European elms.
The tree plantings provide crucial habitat for rare mammals, including bats and dormice, as well as a diverse range of plants, birds and invertebrates. In places, dead wood has been left alongside the path; as it decays, nutrients are returned to the soil, nourishing the trees and supporting new growth.
The path itself is surfaced with grass, and is fully accessible to all users; it takes approximately one hour to walk its full length. It was officially opened by Susan Nel, Rolls-Royce Community Liaison Officer, and Chris Woodgate, Chief Executive Officer of The Goodwood Group.
Andrew Ball, Head of Corporate Relations and Heritage, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “As part of our longstanding and recently extended environmental partnership with the Goodwood Estate, we’ve been delighted to support the creation of this brand-new permissive path. By linking two existing public rights of way, it is now quicker, easier and safer for people to walk between Halnaker and Lavant, boosting social connectivity and enabling choice for local residents. It’s also rich in native trees, providing great opportunities to encounter and appreciate our wonderful local wildlife. It’s a real community asset that adds to the richness and life of our surrounding landscape.”
https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/business/rolls-royce-motor-cars-this-is-why-luxury-car-maker-has-welcomed-90-interns-to-its-home-at-chichester-and-what-they-will-do-4700138
[] Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has welcomed 90 new interns to the company’s Internship Programme at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood.
Interns will take paid, full-time roles in departments across the business, gaining invaluable work experience as part of their undergraduate studies. The Internship Programme is one pillar of the company’s Future Talent Programme. Applications for the 2025-26 intake will open later this year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.