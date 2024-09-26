Sale preview now open on Saturday, 12th October at Chichester auctioneer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Henry Adams Fine Art Auctioneers is introducing Saturday previews for its upcoming sales. Starting on Saturday, 12th October, the independent auctioneers will open its historic saleroom in Baffins Lane in central Chichester each month, offering visitors the chance to view a diverse range of sale lots ahead of the monthly auction the following week.

The new Saturday Previews will make it easier for residents, collectors, and curious passersby to explore a wide variety of items about to be auctioned at Henry Adams. Highlights include a fine and rare Carrara marble statue (estimated value £8,000-£12,000), silverware, unique watches, jewellery featuring precious gemstones, antique & decorative furniture, and cool collectables.

Nick Hall, Henry Adams Auctioneer and BBC Antiques expert, explains: “Whether you’re a seasoned collector, on the hunt for something special, or entirely new to the auction world, come along and explore. Every auction is different and we want to offer people the chance to browse our latest sale lots at the weekend as well as during the week. It’s a chance to ask questions and see items up close. You may even discover something that catches your eye - and your heart!”

The first preview takes place on Saturday 12th October from 10am to 1pm, ahead of the two-day sale on Thursday 17th and Friday 18th October. Viewings will also be available as usual on the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday leading up to the auction.

For those unfamiliar with fine art, collectables and antiques auctions, details of how to bid can be found on Henry Adams Fine Art Auctioneers’s website or by speaking to any of their knowledgeable, in-house experts.

Henry Adams offers several bidding options, including in-person, online and telephone bidding, making it easier for people to participate and secure their chosen auction items.

Nick added, “Everyone is welcome to drop in, browse the items of interest - and we have some really exceptional lots this October - and return to place their bids. We’re here to offer guidance and make the auction process transparent and straightforward, especially for newcomers. We hope our first Preview Saturday will be well received and we look forward to welcoming visitors, whether it’s your first time or your fiftieth. An auction is always an exciting event and the Preview is just the start!”

The Henry Adams Saleroom is located on Baffins Lane, Chichester, adjacent to their estate agency offices with convenient car parking behind the saleroom. On Preview Saturday, the saleroom will be open from 10am to 1pm, before the two-day auction takes place the following week on the 17th and 18th of October.

For more information on lots coming under the hammer this October, visit https://henryadamsfineart.co.uk/. If you have an item you’d like to have valued for auction, book an appointment with the Henry Adams team on 01243 532223.