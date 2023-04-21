Sussex Community Trust cares for 10 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for 10 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

Sussex Community Trust was caring for 10 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 19 was up from seven on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 18.

Across England there were 5,590 people in hospital with Covid as of April 19, with 118 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 33% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 31%.

