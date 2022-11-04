Sussex Community Trust cares for 13 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Sussex Community Trust was caring for 13 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 2 was down from 26 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 18% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 11.
Across England there were 7,296 people in hospital with Covid as of November 2, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 10%.
The figures also show that 10 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 31. This was down from 16 in the previous seven days.