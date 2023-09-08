Sussex Community Trust cares for 13 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Sussex Community Trust was caring for 13 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,879 people in hospital with Covid as of Sep-03. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 13% in the last week.
The figures also show that eight new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to Sep-01.