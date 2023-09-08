BREAKING
Sussex Community Trust cares for 13 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for 13 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:58 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 2,879 people in hospital with Covid as of Sep-03. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 13% in the last week.

The figures also show that eight new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to Sep-01.