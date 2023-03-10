Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex Community Trust cares for 18 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for 18 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
File photo dated 18/1/2023 of a NHS hospital ward, as nursing university applicants have fallen by 24%, leading to fears the reduction could exacerbate Scotland's NHS recruitment crisis.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 8 was up from 14 on the same day the previous week.

There were eight beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.

    Across England there were 7,655 people in hospital with Covid as of March 8, with 166 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 20% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42%.

    The figures also show that 13 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 6. This was the same number as in the previous seven days.