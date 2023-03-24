Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
26 minutes ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
2 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
3 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
5 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
5 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Sussex Community Trust cares for 18 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for 18 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:13 GMT
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Sussex Community Trust was caring for 18 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 22 was down from 24 on the same day the previous week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The number of beds at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 17.

Most Popular

    Across England there were 8,387 people in hospital with Covid as of March 22, with 172 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 5% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The figures also show that 21 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 20. This was down from 22 in the previous seven days.