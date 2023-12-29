BREAKING

Sussex Community Trust cares for 19 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for 19 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 29th Dec 2023, 12:26 GMT
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 24 was up from 12 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,620 people in hospital with Covid as of December 24.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 59% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show five new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 22.