Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
2 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
2 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
4 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
5 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
5 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Sussex Community Trust cares for 24 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for 24 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:15 GMT
File photo dated 18/1/2023 of a NHS hospital ward, as nursing university applicants have fallen by 24%, leading to fears the reduction could exacerbate Scotland's NHS recruitment crisis.
File photo dated 18/1/2023 of a NHS hospital ward, as nursing university applicants have fallen by 24%, leading to fears the reduction could exacerbate Scotland's NHS recruitment crisis.
File photo dated 18/1/2023 of a NHS hospital ward, as nursing university applicants have fallen by 24%, leading to fears the reduction could exacerbate Scotland's NHS recruitment crisis.

Sussex Community Trust was caring for 24 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 15 was up from 18 on the same day the previous week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The number of beds at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 11.

Most Popular

    Across England there were 8,434 people in hospital with Covid as of March 15, with 184 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 17% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 34%.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The figures also show that 22 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 13. This was up from 13 in the previous seven days.