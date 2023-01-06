Sussex Community Trust cares for 25 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for 25 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 4 was down from 33 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 92% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 13.
Across England there were 9,332 people in hospital with Covid as of January 4, with 212 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 70% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 78%.
The figures also show that seven new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 2. This was down from 25 in the previous seven days.