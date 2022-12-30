Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex Community Trust cares for 33 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for 33 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 28 was up from 26 on the same day the previous week.

There were 10 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.

    Across England there were 9,459 people in hospital with Covid as of December 28, with 209 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 91% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 63%.

    The figures also show that 25 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 26. This was up from 20 in the previous seven days.