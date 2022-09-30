Sussex Community Trust cares for eight Covid-19 patients in hospital
Sussex Community Trust was caring for eight coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
Sussex Community Trust was caring for eight coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on September 21.
There were six beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.
Most Popular
Across England there were 7,024 people in hospital with Covid as of September 28, with 160 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 11%.
The figures also show that seven new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 26.