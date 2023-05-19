Sussex Community Trust cares for eight patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for eight patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 17 was up from three on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 10.

Across England there were 3,550 people in hospital with Covid as of May 17, with 89 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 36% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 25%.