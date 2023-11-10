Sussex Community Trust cares for eight patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Sussex Community Trust was caring for eight patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on November 5 was down from 13 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,176 people in hospital with Covid as of November 5.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 28% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show nine new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 3.