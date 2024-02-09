Sussex Community Trust cares for five patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Sussex Community Trust was caring for five patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,319 people in hospital with Covid as of February 4.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 20% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 14 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 2.