Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
1 hour ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
1 hour ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
5 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
8 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses

Sussex Community Trust cares for four patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for four patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th May 2023, 14:16 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Sussex Community Trust was caring for four patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 3 was down from five on the same day the previous week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were seven beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.

Most Popular

    Across England there were 4,585 people in hospital with Covid as of May 3, with 124 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 25%.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The figures also show that two new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 1. This was down from six in the previous seven days.