Sussex Community Trust cares for four patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for four patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 31 was up from two on the same day the previous week.
There were four beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 2,780 people in hospital with Covid as of May 31, with 77 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 39% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 38%.
The figures also show that four new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 29. This was down from eight in the previous seven days.