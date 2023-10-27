Sussex Community Trust cares for four patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Sussex Community Trust was caring for four patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 22 was down from nine on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,796 people in hospital with Covid as of October 22.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 21% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show five new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 20.