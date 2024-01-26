BREAKING

Sussex Community Trust cares for four patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for four patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:52 GMT
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 21 was down from six on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,908 people in hospital with Covid as of January 21.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 7% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 19.