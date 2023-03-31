Sussex Community Trust cares for nine patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for nine patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 29 was down from 18 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 14.
Across England there were 7,963 people in hospital with Covid as of March 29, with 192 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 6% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 10%.
The figures also show that 15 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 27. This was down from 21 in the previous seven days.