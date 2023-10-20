Sussex Community Trust cares for nine patients with Covid-19 in hospital

BREAKING
Sussex Community Trust was caring for nine patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:37 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Sussex Community Trust was caring for nine patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 15 was up from one on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 4,173 people in hospital with Covid as of October 15.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 37% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show that 10 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 13.