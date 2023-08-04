Sussex Community Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 1,526 people in hospital with Covid as of July 30.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 34% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that one new patient with Covid was admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 28.