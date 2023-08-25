Sussex Community Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Sussex Community Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 20 was down from three on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England there were 2,508 people in hospital with Covid as of August 20.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has more than doubled in the last four weeks.