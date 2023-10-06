Sussex Community Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

BREAKING
Sussex Community Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:04 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,815 people in hospital with Covid as of October 1.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 30% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 29.