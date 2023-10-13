Sussex Community Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital
Sussex Community Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 8 was in line with the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 4,414 people in hospital with Covid as of October 8.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 32% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 6.