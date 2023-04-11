Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
14 minutes ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
39 minutes ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
59 minutes ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
3 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
3 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request

Sussex Community Trust cares for seven patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for seven patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:05 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Sussex Community Trust was caring for seven patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was down from nine on the same day the previous week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The number of beds at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 18.

Most Popular

    Across England there were 7,005 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 165 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 1%.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The figures also show that nine new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to April 3. This was down from 15 in the previous seven days.