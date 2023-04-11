Sussex Community Trust cares for seven patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for seven patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was down from nine on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 18.
Across England there were 7,005 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 165 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 1%.
The figures also show that nine new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to April 3. This was down from 15 in the previous seven days.