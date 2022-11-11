Sussex Community Trust cares for six Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for six coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 9 was down from 13 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 28.

Across England there were 5,647 people in hospital with Covid as of November 9, with 150 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 47% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.