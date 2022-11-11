Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex Community Trust cares for six Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for six coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
4 minutes ago

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 9 was down from 13 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 28.

    Across England there were 5,647 people in hospital with Covid as of November 9, with 150 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 47% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.

    The figures also show that eight new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 7. This was down from 10 in the previous seven days.