Sussex Community Trust cares for six Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for six coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 23 was up from two on the same day the previous week.
There were 26 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.
Most Popular
Across England there were 4,600 people in hospital with Covid as of November 23, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 50% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47%.
The figures also show that four new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 21. This was down from seven in the previous seven days.