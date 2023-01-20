Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex Community Trust cares for six Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for six coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Sussex Community Trust was caring for six coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 18 was down from 10 on the same day the previous week.

There were 26 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.

    Across England there were 6,299 people in hospital with Covid as of January 18, with 146 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 27% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 16%.

    The figures also show that one new Covid patient was admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 16. This was down from six in the previous seven days.