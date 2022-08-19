Sussex Community Trust cares for three Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Community Trust was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 16 was down from five on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 70% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 10.

Across England there were 7,832 people in hospital with Covid as of August 16, with 195 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 39%.