Sussex Community Trust cares for three Covid-19 patients in hospital
Sussex Community Trust was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 16 was down from five on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 70% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 10.
Across England there were 7,832 people in hospital with Covid as of August 16, with 195 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 39%.
The figures also show that five new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 14. This was the same number as in the previous seven days.