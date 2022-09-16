Sussex Community Trust cares for three Covid-19 patients in hospital
Sussex Community Trust was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 14 was down from four on the same day the previous week.
There were three beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 4,540 people in hospital with Covid as of September 14, with 140 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 39% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.
The figures also show that three new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 12. This was up from two in the previous seven days.