Sussex Community Trust cares for three patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Sussex Community Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,345 people in hospital with Covid as of August 13.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has more than doubled in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that nine new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 11.