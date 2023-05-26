Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex Community Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 14:42 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 24 was down from eight on the same day the previous week.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 24 was down from eight on the same day the previous week.

There were five beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.

    Across England there were 3,116 people in hospital with Covid as of May 24, with 81 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 20%.

    The figures also show that eight new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 22. This was down from nine in the previous seven days.