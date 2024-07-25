The Goodwood 5-Mile Hillclimb Race is back!
Have you got what it takes to tackle the Goodwood Hillclimb?Back for another year, Goodwood challenge you to take part in our 5-mile road race throughout the stunning Goodwood Estate, tackling the famous Goodwood Hillclimb in support of Dementia Support.
The Hillclimb race is open to entrants aged 14 years and above.
Those running with dogs are welcome to enter.
For 2024 we also have a fun run, which runners aged 8 years and above are welcome to enter.
We invite you to join us post-race for clay-fired pizza and live music on the Bar & Grill Terrace, where we will also have a number of stalls for you to browse.
The 5 Mile Hillclimb and Fun Run are open to members and non-members alike.
The entrance fee is £25, all proceeds go to Dementia Support.
All abilities are welcome.
